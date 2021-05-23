Bitcoin Price Tops $33,885.73 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $33,885.73 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $634.13 billion and $76.12 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.20 or 0.01600069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.55 or 0.00432470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003655 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,713,700 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

