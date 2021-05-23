BitSend Price Up 2% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $161,816.25 and approximately $342.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00431664 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.70 or 0.01391521 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,043,500 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

