Blockpass (PASS) Price Hits $0.0040

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Blockpass has a total market cap of $668,895.05 and $1,691.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.62 or 0.00741211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00075053 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.