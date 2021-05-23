Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Sells $123,970.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BRG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 363,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 233.60, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 90.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after purchasing an additional 767,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

