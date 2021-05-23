Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.28.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.16. The company had a trading volume of 958,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,650. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $195.61 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

