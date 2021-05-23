Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,940 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 210,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $116.02. 660,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

