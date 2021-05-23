Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,430 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,789. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 412,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

