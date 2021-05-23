Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 293,285 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,892,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750,590. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

