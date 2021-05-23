Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 395,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

