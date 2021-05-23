BMO Capital Markets Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,616. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

