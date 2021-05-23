BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.83. 563,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,151. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $85.88 and a one year high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

