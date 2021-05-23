Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $12.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,293.38. 263,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,377.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,207.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

