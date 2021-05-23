Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits Market Cap of $993,673.33

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.60 or 0.00049471 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $993,673.33 and approximately $14,859.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00390250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00186700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00728727 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.