Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

BAH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 1,524,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.