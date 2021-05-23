Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.