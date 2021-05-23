Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.70.

TDOC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock valued at $95,253,928 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

