Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 381,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $55.65. 6,032,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

