Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,963,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 509,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

