Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,454. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

