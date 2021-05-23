Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.85. 359,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,964. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

