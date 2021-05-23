Boston Family Office LLC Sells 639 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 61.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock worth $8,023,662 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

