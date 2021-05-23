Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

