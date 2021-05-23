Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,563 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $195,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 144,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,587,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,128,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

