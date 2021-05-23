Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.77. 764,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $149.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

