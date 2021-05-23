Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,820. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,546. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

