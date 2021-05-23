Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $225.09. 5,084,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.52. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

