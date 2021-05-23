Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,317,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

