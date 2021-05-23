Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $81.30. 825,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

