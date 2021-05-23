Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.29. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

