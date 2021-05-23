Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,537. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

