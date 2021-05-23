Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 790 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.86. 1,537,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,700. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.80. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $144.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

