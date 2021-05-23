Bounty0x Market Cap Achieves $449,369.91 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $449,369.91 and $30,451.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00050995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.59 or 0.00732001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.