Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.71 and a beta of 0.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.54 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.