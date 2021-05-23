Brighton Jones LLC Increases Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,020. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.75 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDFN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

