Brighton Jones LLC Invests $337,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

