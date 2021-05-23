Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,131 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 1,532,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

