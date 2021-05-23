Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,146,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,596,563. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.