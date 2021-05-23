Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 906,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.