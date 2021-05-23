Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

