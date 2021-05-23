Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 157.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,962,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE BR traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.02 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

