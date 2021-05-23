Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report sales of $227.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.48 million and the lowest is $224.71 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $195.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $867.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.24 million to $870.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $921.70 million, with estimates ranging from $892.02 million to $951.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

