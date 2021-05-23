Brokerages Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. CDW posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $168.07. 772,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average of $150.66. CDW has a twelve month low of $105.41 and a twelve month high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

