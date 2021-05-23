Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.97. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 237,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,119. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $198.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

