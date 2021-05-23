Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.60. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,151,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 350,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,004. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

