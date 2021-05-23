Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.87. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

ENSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,297 shares of company stock worth $2,579,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

