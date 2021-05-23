Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.72.

WMT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,180. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.