Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post $270.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.10 million. Ferro reported sales of $204.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 11.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferro stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. Ferro has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

