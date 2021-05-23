Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $1,578,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

