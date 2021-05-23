Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NEXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

