Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.37 Million

Equities analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $823.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $832.00 million and the lowest is $810.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.49. 957,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,076. OneMain has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

